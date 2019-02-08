For the first time in 39 years, Storm Lake is .... LAKES CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS IN BOYS BASKETBALL

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 11:56am
Tornadoes beat ELC, share title with LeMars, Western Christian
BY JAMIE KNAPP
For the first time since 1980, Storm Lake can lay claim to a Lakes Conference boys basketball title. Even if they have to share it with two other teams.
The Tornadoes clinched a share of the conference title with LeMars and Western Christian after holding off a pesky Estherville Lincoln Central to win 66-61 on Tuesday at Estherville.
