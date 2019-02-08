First graders sink their teeth into shark project

Our Partners in Excellence Erin Nelson’s first grade class, was more than enthused to take on this kiddy art project we introduced to them.

They cut up issues of The Storm Lake Times to make these awesome sharks, but not before we discussed the news story on the front page about a lost Chihuahua, Kobe, being reunited with its owner.

The first graders followed directions, but some cleverly used artistic license and turned the shark mouth upside down into a toothy smile.