Engineer hopes for open house in March

BV County Engineer Bret Wilkinson plans an open house for its new building on Radio Road within the next three weeks.

Wilkinson said the contractor, H&R Contracting of South Sioux City, Neb., is finishing the final touches on the concrete floor and steel siding. That’ll be done in about a week, at which time, Wilkinson will move his equipment and office staff to the building. He expects an open house by March.

“We’re excited for the opening,” he said. “I think the public will be impressed with what they see.”