BVU women pick up first conference win

Erin Gerke scored a career-high 23 points to lead four starters in double figures and help Buena Vista secure its first American Rivers Conference win of the season with an 85-61 triumph over Central College on Wednesday night at Siebens Fieldhouse.

Morgan Muhlbauer chipped in with 12 points, four assists and four steals while Holly Schneider added 12 points and three assists. Jenn Poots registered a seson-best 10 points and matched a career-best with six rebounds.