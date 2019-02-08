BVU Athletics fundraiser event planned for April 12

BVU fans, it’s time to mark your calendars for the annual Buena Vista Athletics Fundraising Event. This year’s event is scheduled for April 12 at Lake Avenue Lounge in downtown Storm Lake. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the entertainment set to begin at 8:30 p.m. with comedian/magician David Harris performing. A silent auction will be going on throughout the evening with all proceeds going to Beaver athletics. Central Bank in Storm Lake is sponsoring the event.

