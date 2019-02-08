Alta-Aurelia struggles from field in loss to East Sac County

East Sac County had a 15-3 start in the first quarter and the Raiders went on to defeat Alta-Aurelia 70-24 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday at Sac City.

East Sac County extended its lead to 41-13 by halftime. It was 55-15 heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Chloe Kruger led Alta-Aurelia with 11 points. Maria Kueny added nine points, Jenna Nielsen three and Shea Lockin one.

Nielsen led in rebounding with seven. Angela Lopez added four. Kruger, Nielsen and Jessica Flaherty all charted two steals apiece. Kruger blocked six shots.