41 years a breast cancer survivor

Betty Roeder and Chase Hurd step forward at the St. Mary’s Pink Out.

Chase dedicated his game in honor of her. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 10:21am

Betty Roeder has good cause to go zany in pink

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Cancer survivors are honored at the St. Mary’s Pink Out every year. What’s not to love about this event where the survivors are recognized in front of all the basketball fans?

This year we saw a definite standout. An older woman in a zany pink outfit: pink boots, a pink quilted vest, topped off with a pink wig and a pink fedora hat.

