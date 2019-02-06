Turnovers, missed free throws keep BVU women from beating NWU

Buena Vista was in position to grab its first American Rivers Conference win of the season, but the Beavers fell in heartbreaking fashion as Nebraska Wesleyan made three free throws with 1.8 seconds left to edge BVU 71-68 last Saturday in Lincoln.

The Prairie Wolves held a 68-64 lead with 1:24 left in regulation before Holly Schneider stepped to the line and knocked down a pair of free throws. McKenna Whitehill picked up a steal and went in for a layup to tie the score at 68-68 with 33 seconds left.