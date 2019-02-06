Third quarter hurts BV women in loss

Buena Vista led 34-31 at the half, but it was Coe outscoring the Beavers 29-8 in the third quarter to break it open en route to a 76-55 American Rivers Conference win last Thursday at Cedar Rapids.

Erin Gerke turned in a team-high 15 points and five rebounds to help lead BVU while Destiny Einerwold came off the bench to add 10 points.