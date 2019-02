Teri Jo Carver, 65, from Apple Valley, Minn., passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Jan. 31, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd., Farmington, Minn. Visitation from 12-2 p.m. and a service to follow at 2 p.m.