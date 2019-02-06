Swimmers’ season ends at districts

Storm Lake participated in district swim meet last Saturday in Fort Dodge, but the Tornadoes were unable to qualify any events for the state meet.

Cole Keenan broke his own school record in the 200 freestyle with a clocking of 1 minutes, 56.19 seconds. Keenan came close to breaking school records in two other events as he swam a time of 50.75 seconds in the 100 freestyle and was 1.5 seconds off the mark in the 50 freestyle.