Storm Lake pins Denison-Schleswig in regular season finale, 72-6

Storm Lake won 13 of the 14 matches, including seven by pin as the Tornadoes defeated Denison-Schleswig 72-6 in a dual meet last Thursday night at Tornado Fieldhouse.

The dual started at 113 pounds where Storm Lake’s Andrew Kutz won his match by pin in 24 seconds.

Milton Duarte (120), Danney John (126) and Jayran Butler (132) all won by forfeit before Nick Olesen won by pin in 5:31 at 138 pounds.

Tegan Mattson won his match by forfeit at 145 pounds, Kole Wiegert prevailed by pin in 3:31 at 152 and Eddy Tovar was a winner by forfeit at 160.