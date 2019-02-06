Drew Goettsch, Santiago Soria and Stephanie Hernandez-Castro visited
the Murray and Murray Law office Monday, presenting a thank you gift to
John Murray SMHS ’83 and Annie Rae Flynn SMHS ’15.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:55am
St. Mary’s thanks community partners with cookies
As part of the Catholic Schools Week kickoff on Monday, St. Mary’s Schools students participated in service projects both on campus, at the S.O.S. Thrift Store and in the community. Also, three cars went out into the community with boxes of cookies to thank community partners for their support of the local Catholic school.
