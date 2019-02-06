Spirit Lake’s size takes its toll on SL

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:31am
Rachel Bozonie scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and charted four steals and three assists, but it wasn’t enough as Spirit Lake defeated Storm Lake 62-36 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Spirit Lake.
The Indians jumped out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. It was 28-17 at halftime and 45-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Holly Dierenfield scored 10 points for Storm Lake. Mary Yanga added nine and Skylar Cole three.
