Slow start hurts SL girls in loss to Western Christian

Holly Dierenfield scored a career-high 15 points to lead four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Western Christian handed Storm Lake a 69-49 setback in a Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Western Christian jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 33-25 Wolfpack at halftime. The visitors extended their lead to 51-39 by the end of the third quarter.

Mary Yanga and Rachel Bozonie each scored 11 points for Storm Lake. Skylar Cole added 10. Anny Mulgae tallied two points.