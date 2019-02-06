SL concert choir selected for Choral Showcase

Congratulations to the Storm Lake High School concert choir, under the direction of Joanne Tucker, for being selected for the 2019 Iowa Choral Showcase coming up Wednesday, May 1 at Northwestern College in Orange City.

In all, recordings of 25 choirs were submitted.

Storm Lake, Sioux City North and Spirit Lake high schools participate in the clinic, while Roland-Story, Sioux City East and Sheldon high schools, Luther College and Ankeny Southview Middle School are in the performance.