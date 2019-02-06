Sioux Central has no trouble with CC-E

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:42am
Logan Grote scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and Sioux Central used a 27-4 second quarter surge as the ninth-ranked Rebels beat Clay Central-Everly 70-33 in a nonconference game last Thursday.
The Rebels held a 20-13 lead after the first quarter. It was 47-17 at halftime and 61-19 after three periods.
