SEVEN AREA WRESTLERS ADVANCE TO DISTRICTS

on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:58am
Warriors send three, SC, RV two apiece
Seven area wrestlers advanced to district competition after sectional tournaments were held in Classes 1A and 2A last Saturday.
In a Class 1A sectional at Mapleton, Alta-Aurelia qualified three wrestlers and Sioux Central two for the district meet, which is this Saturday at noon in Sibley.
The top two finishers at each weight class advance to districts.
