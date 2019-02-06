Second, third quarters costly for Alta-Aurelia

Emmetsburg outscored Alta-Aurelia 54-18 over the second and third quarters as the E’Hawks went on to defeat the Warriors 75-30 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Alta.

Emmetsburg held a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 39-15 at halftime and 66-24 after three periods.

Maria Kueny scored seven points to lead Alta-Aurelia. Sydney Stanton and Jenna Nielsen each scored six. Chloe Kruger tallied five points, Jessica Flaherty four and Shea Lockin two.