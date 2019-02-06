RV edged in Western Valley tournament

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:22am
Kenzee Wunschel scored 18 points and Kinzey Dutler added 17, but it wasn’t enough as Lawton-Bronson got past Ridge View 64-60 in the Western Valley Conference tournament last Friday.
Lawton-Bronson held a 16-12 lead after the first quarter, but Ridge View used a 14-7 surge in the second quarter to take a 26-23 halftime lead. The Raptors took a 46-35 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Raptors 29-14 in the final 8 minutes.
Emerson Else scored eight points and Kennedy Mason seven. Hanna Blackmore had five points, Kara Richard three and Emma Vohs two.
