Ridge View, Sioux Central boys pick up wins over league opponents

Jacob Tokheim scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures as Ridge View defeated MVAOCOU 55-41 in the Western Valley Conference tournament last Thursday.

The Raptors held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but used a 23-2 second quarter spurt to take a 34-12 halftime lead. It was 39-29 after three.

Austin Degen scored a career-high 20 points for the Raptors. Caleb Kistenmacher added 10. Kevin McGuire and Bo Clausen each tallied two.