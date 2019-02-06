The problem with Steve King

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Each week I join a group of retirees here in Hagerstown, Ind., where I’ve lived for the past 43 years. All of us were teachers or school administrators. Most grew up in communities like Hagerstown: rural, small population, conservative politically. We often talk about national issues, and two weeks ago the name Steve King came up. I decided to stay mum and not reveal that yes, I knew who King was. As a matter of fact, I lived in his congressional district when I was in high school and college. Finally, someone said something that riled me to the point that I just couldn’t remain silent: “I can imagine what kind of redneck community in Iowa King represents.” With that I revealed that, “Well, I happen to be from that ‘redneck community.’” Of course everyone paused wondering what I meant. A couple of the guys knew I was from Iowa. They just didn’t know I was from Storm Lake. I did my best to try to convince my coffee klatch that Storm Lake not only wasn’t a “redneck community,” it was probably one of the most diverse, amazing communities in the United States. I told them to make sure to check out Art Cullen’s book from the Hagerstown Public Library.

This is at the heart of the Steve King Problem. And it was highlighted in Tom Cullen’s article in The Times Jan. 18. Virtually everyone Cullen interviewed continues to support King even after his own party had neutered him politically. Most blamed King’s fringe behavior on the congressman being misrepresented by the media. I heard a talking head on CNN discussing King recently say, “Hey, it doesn’t matter a whit what we think of the guy. Obviously, the folks in Iowa love him because they’ve sent him back to Congress for nearly two decades.” That damages Iowa. It damages Storm Lake. If I were a CEO of a company looking for a place to relocate and I read about the apparent support King has in his district, I would keep on going in my search for a community to invest in.

We had our own Steve King here in Indiana. He cleaned up a little better, but he is cut out of the same mold as King. His name is Mike Pence. He was my congressman for 12 years and my governor for four years. He espoused many of the very same beliefs as King’s, and for years he got away with it. He got away with it until two companies put their corporate feet down. Cummins Engine in Columbus, Ind. (Mike Pence’s hometown), and Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals, both of which have their world headquarters in the Hoosier state said that if Pence’s anti-LGBT legislation passed, they would begin looking for more welcoming states to take their headquarters. They said that the legislation was beginning to interfere in their interview process with more and more highly skilled, highly educated, and, oh yes, gay, applicants mentioning the proposed law in their interviews with the companies. After a few months of that, Indiana made short shrift of both the legislation and of Mike Pence. Lucky for Pence, Trump rescued him and sentenced him to his VP slot because all polling showed that Mike Pence was done in Indiana.

I don’t know of an employer in Storm Lake with that kind of influence, and the problem is, we may never know of one because they won’t want to locate in Northwest Iowa. So it might not be a matter of waiting for the moral courage to get rid of King. It might take something that, unfortunately, many people care more about: your wallets.

DAN DIERCKS

Hagerstown, Ind.

Storm Lake resident 1966-1972