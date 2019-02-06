No. 1 Newell-Fonda proves to be too much for TLC rival Alta-Aurelia

Bailey Sievers scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 1-ranked Newell-Fonda cruised to an 84-23 win over Alta-Aurelia in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Newell.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 27-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 59-14 at halftime and 68-16 heading into the fourth quarter.

Emma Stewart, Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen all scored 11 points for the Mustangs. Olivia Larsen had 10.