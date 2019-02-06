No. 1 Newell-Fonda girls rout Manson

Newell-Fonda had five players in double figures and used a 21-4 spurt in the third quarter to come away with a 76-44 win over Manson Northwest Webster in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Manson.

The top-ranked Mustangs led 17-11 after the first quarter. It was 30-25 at halftime and 51-29 after three quarters.

Ella Larsen led a balanced attack with 18 points. Olivia Larsen added 16, Megan Morenz 12, Bailey Sievers 11 and Macy Sievers 10. Maggie Walker tallied nine points.