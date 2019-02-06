Newell-Fonda explodes in fourth stanza to beat Manson

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
After scoring 21 points in the first half, Newell-Fonda exploded for 46 in the second half as the Mustangs rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to beat Manson Northwest Webster 67-63 in a Twin Lakes Conference game played last Thursday night at Manson.
The Cougars held a 9-4 lead after the first period. It was 26-22 Manson at halftime. Newell-Fonda tied the game at 44-44 going into the fourth quarter.
