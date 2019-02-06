Newell-Fonda beats GTRA to clinch TLC title

Olivia Larsen scored 18 points and added five assists and four steals as top-ranked Newell-Fonda defeated Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 69-34 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Saturday at Ruthven.

The win clinched the conference title for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs raced out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter. It was 36-18 at halftime and 48-28 heading into the fourth period.