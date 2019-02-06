Loring executive leadership change

With the recent resignation of Brian Martin, Loring CEO, Jim Beck of UnityPoint Health in Fort Dodge has agreed to serve as Interim CEO while a replacement for Martin is sought. Beck previously served as Interim CEO at Loring in 2004 and again from 2013-15. Under a current management agreement, the Loring Board and UnityPoint Health will immediately begin the process of sourcing candidates for the position and hope to have a new CEO in place within the next few months.

