Keenan to swim at ICCC

Storm Lake St. Mary’s senior Cole Keenan signed a letter of intent with Iowa Central Community College on Monday to join the Tritons’ men’s swim team. Pictured with Cole from left to right are, front row: parents Karen and John Keenan. Second row: Iowa Central head coach Joe Plane and Storm Lake head swimming coach Roger Petersen. Keenan’s siblings, Vivian and Owen, some classmates and swim teammates were also on hand for the signing.

