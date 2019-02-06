Iowans stumped by this question: How big is a hockey puck?

“We got it right!” exclaims, clockwise from top left: Jamie Knapp, Casey
Orth-Nebitt, Rebecca Hansen, Bob Bauer. Times photos by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:16am
Answer: Who cares?
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Over 200 players wracked their brains Saturday night to come up with answers to questions like:
“What 90s band had songs like ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ and ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit?’”
“In what month does the vernal equinox occur?”
And,
“The Battle of Sewells Point took place in which US state?”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.