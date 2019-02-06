An insightful way to honor Mr. Berg

What is this? Making pals with the principal? It’s a very creative idea for the “Pink Out”, the fundraiser St. Mary’s school holds for cancer survivors. Senior Gabe Elsden ordered around 80 pairs of these special glasses with pictures of cancer survivor and principal Ryan Berg. You can actually see through them. Students and friends bought the glasses for a donation of $10 each, with proceeds going to the Pink Out. The actual Pink Out was held Friday night between the girls and boys basketball games.

