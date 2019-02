LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Oxford recently published a concise history of the American military by Joe Glatthaar, University of North Carolina history professor. He told me it was his most challenging writing task. Joe has written eight books. To distill the record to 141 pages is truly amazing. Any of us who care about our service branches will benefit from this book. Indeed anyone who states opinions about military matters must read it.

JIM MCDIARMID

Pittsboro, N.C.