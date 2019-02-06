Fourth quarter hurts St. Mary’s in Twin Lakes Conference loss to Emmetsburg

Jake Heitman scored 17 points and added four steals, but it wasn’t enough as Emmetsburg defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s 63-39 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at St. Mary’s.

The E’Hawks jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 29-23 at halftime and 38-34 Emmetsburg heading into the fourth period.

Alex Merten scored nine points for the Panthers. Dawson Miller and Sam Peters added five apiece. Cole Keenan tallied two points and Gabe Elsden one.