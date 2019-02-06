Ertz joins The Times as Tina Donath Scholar

Allyssa Ertz, a junior Buena Vista University digital media major, started a spring semester internship at The Storm Lake Times this week.

Ertz is this year’s Tina Donath Scholar, a partnership between The Times and BVU to train students in a newspaper setting.

Ertz is editor of The Tack, BVU’s student newspaper.

Allyssa Ertz also serves as editor of The Tack, the Beaver news site.