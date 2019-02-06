BVU teams have good performances at Dakota Wesleyan

The Buena Vista men’s track and field team competed at the Dakota Wesleyan Open and had multiple top-five individual performances last Saturday.

Shelmund Mercalina had another solid meet by taking fifth in the weight throw with a personal best heave of 16.10 meters. That mark moves him into fifth in the American Rivers Conference.

Chase Bonner and Drew Beall were right behind in sixth and seventh, respectively, with marks of 16.08 and 16.00 meters.