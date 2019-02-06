BVU men can’t make enough plays down the stretch to beat Coe

Timothy Jeffries scored 16 points with Michael Demers coming off the bench to add 14, but it was Coe College hitting six of its 11 3-pointers in the second half to help hold off the Beavers 71-67 last Thursday at Cedar Rapids.

Jeffries was 7-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point before fouling out of the game in the final minutes. Demers connected on 4-of-7 shots from beyond the arc as the duo combined for six of the team’s made eight 3-pointers in the game. Garrett Sittner charted a career-best five assists.