Buena Vista wrestlers pin Simpson for second straight American Rivers Conference dual win

Buena Vista got off to a fast start and never looked back as the team picked up its second straight American Rivers Conference dual win with a 31-11 triumph over Simpson last Friday at Indianola.

The dual began at 133 pounds as freshman Brandon Foster picked up his first career dual win with a 5-2 decision. Colin Stillson and Jacob Hanssen each picked up technical falls to make it 13-0 before Simpson got on the board at 157 pounds with a technical fall of its own.