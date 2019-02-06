Area girls hoops teams begin quest to reach state tournament

The road to the girls state basketball tournament gets underway on Thursday.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s (6-12) will open postseason play for area teams when they host West Bend-Mallard (4-13) in a Class 1A first-round game on Thursday. The winner of that game will play No. 2-ranked West Hancock (20-0) next Tuesday in Britt.

Alta-Aurelia and Ridge View begin regional play in Class 2A on Saturday. Alta-Aurelia (1-19) will take on East Sac County (10-9) while Ridge View (10-9) will face Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (2-17) in Holstein.