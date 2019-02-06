Alta-Aurelia High School honor roll

Straight A Honor Roll
Freshmen: Lily Buckendahl, Brielle Engelman, Jacob Arnts, Simon Carlson, Maria Kueny, Angela Lopez, Marlene Valdovinos and Rachel Wienhold.
Sophomores: Matthew Cummins, Trey Engelmann, Kelly Jensen, Jessica Larson, Cade Rohwer and Alaina Westphal.
Juniors: Kirah Kolpin, Chloe Kruger and Jimena Mendoza
Seniors: Carly Drenth, Phoebe Feis, Annika Patton and Brittany Turnquist.
A Honor Roll
