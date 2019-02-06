Alta-Aurelia boys use fast start to beat Emmetsburg

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:41am
Alta-Aurelia jumped out to a 12-2 lead early in the game and the Warriors never looked back as they defeated Emmetsburg 57-44 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Alta.
The Warriors held an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 29-19 at halftime and 36-30 heading into the fourth period of play.
Aric Stephen scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack. Chandler Damewood had 13 points, Tyler Hanks 11 and Cade Rohwer nine. Anthony Krier tallied seven points and Logan McCoy two.
