Alta-Aurelia beats Newell-Fonda by slighest of margins in Twin Lakes tilt

Newell-Fonda’s Trey Jungers and Alta-Aurelia’s
Trey Englemann vie for the ball during their
Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:45am
Aric Stephan scored a career-high 20 points to lead three players in double figures and help send Alta-Aurelia to a 61-60 win over Newell-Fonda in a Twin Lakes Conference clash last Friday in Newell.
The Warriors held a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, but Newell-Fonda rallied with a 22-18 second quarter surge to tie the game at 30-30 at halftime. It was 43-42 Mustangs going into the fourth period.
Tyler Hanks scored 18 points for the Warriors. Anthony Krier added 13. Cade Rohwer tallied six points and Chandler Damewood four.
