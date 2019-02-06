‘Fall in Love with Storm Lake’ promotion and chocolate walk

Storm Lake United is excited to announce the arrival of Fall in Love with Storm Lake, a sales promotion running from Feb.1-16 featuring numerous prizes and a downtown Chocolate Walk Feb. 9.

During the promotion period, shoppers can register at each participating business for a chance to win the following prizes:

• A one-night stay at King’s Pointe Resort and $50 gift card to Regatta, courtesy of King’s Pointe.

• Two one-hour massages at Bliss Studio & Massage, courtesy of Bliss.